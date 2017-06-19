Shake Shack a cana t waita to open first South Bay eatery this fall in El Segundo
The popular New York-based chain is one of five eateries announced Tuesday that will make up Apollo Landing , a 13,500-square-foot dining complex under construction on Rosecrans Avenue in El Segundo. The cluster of three contemporary buildings at 2171-2191 Rosecrans Ave. is nearing completion and almost fully leased, according to Continental Development Corp. Its lineup of hip, fast-casual restaurants also includes “farm-to-fork” chain Tender Greens, Bay Area staple Philz Coffee, affordable seafood spot Pier 76 Fish Grill and Caló Kitchen + Tequila, a boutique Mexican restaurant specializing in tequila.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|15 hr
|Human
|219
|One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca...
|18 hr
|secret Asian man
|3
|My tenant has people living in her kitchen
|Jun 18
|minkman111
|1
|Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In...
|Jun 17
|hey hey hay
|3
|South LA gang leader blamed for 2 decades of vi...
|Jun 15
|double foodie doggie
|1
|Bass Player MISSING!!!
|Jun 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Arraignment today for stabbing suspect involved... (Mar '08)
|Jun 13
|WhipitthrutheGlass
|72
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC