Shake Shack a cana t waita to open first South Bay eatery this fall in El Segundo

The popular New York-based chain is one of five eateries announced Tuesday that will make up Apollo Landing , a 13,500-square-foot dining complex under construction on Rosecrans Avenue in El Segundo. The cluster of three contemporary buildings at 2171-2191 Rosecrans Ave. is nearing completion and almost fully leased, according to Continental Development Corp. Its lineup of hip, fast-casual restaurants also includes “farm-to-fork” chain Tender Greens, Bay Area staple Philz Coffee, affordable seafood spot Pier 76 Fish Grill and Caló Kitchen + Tequila, a boutique Mexican restaurant specializing in tequila.

