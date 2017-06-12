Resident brings knowledge of lights to council
Village Council approved a request for the removal of a street light on Riverside Avenue and in its place, a new LED-lit hedge be installed. The request was made Tuesday during public comment by Riverside Avenue resident Dave Jackson, who asked permission for AEP Energy to remove the street light near the intersection of Riverside and Eighth streets and replace it with an Evergreen box hedge that will be installed at the wall and will include LED lighting on both sides of the hedge.
