Nyesha Arrington Takes Over Gorgeous Santa Monica Yacht Club

Thursday Jun 29

It looks like Top Chef star Nyesha Arrington isn't going to be living the nomad life for long, after her name was spotted as part of a deal at the former Santa Monica Yacht Club space . Arrington has been traveling and cooking since leaving her post at Leona in Venice at the beginning of the year, but now seems to be heading back into a permanent kitchen to give the Westside another run.

