Manhattan Beach police release video ...

Manhattan Beach police release video of sexual assault suspect

Friday Jun 23

Courtesy of Manhattan Beach police Police are looking for a man who reportedly sexually assaulted a woman in Manhattan Beach. Police released security video Friday showing a suspect following a woman on a Manhattan Beach street over the weekend moments before he knocked her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

