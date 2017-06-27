Manhattan Beach police release video of sexual assault suspect
Courtesy of Manhattan Beach police Police are looking for a man who reportedly sexually assaulted a woman in Manhattan Beach. Police released security video Friday showing a suspect following a woman on a Manhattan Beach street over the weekend moments before he knocked her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.
