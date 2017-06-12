Manhattan Beach man convicted of embezzling $300,000 from company

A federal jury in Los Angeles convicted a Manhattan Beach resident Monday of wire fraud and filing false tax returns in an embezzlement scheme that bilked more than $300,000 from his company, the Justice Department announced. James Miller, the president and managing partner of MWRC Internet Sales LLC, faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of wire fraud and three years in prison for each count of filing a false tax return.

