Hermosa Beach Police Beat

Police from Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach ran through their respective cities carrying the Special Olympics Torch on Monday. Over 1,000 athletes will compete in the Special Olympics on Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11 at California State University Long Beach Members and friends of the the South Bay Boardriders Club filled the Hermosa Beach Community Theater for the club's annual Big Wave Challenge Awards night on Wednesday, May 24. Nominees Flavio Pirez, Angel Luhrsen, Tracey Meistrell Alex Gray and Trevor LaShure were called to the stage.

