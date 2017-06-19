From Doughnuts to Birria - 8 Beer-Pairing Dinners During L.A. Beer Week 2017

But to the folks at L.A. Beer Week , which starts tomorrow and goes until June 25, it's a chance not only to celebrate the connections between beer and food, but to educate consumers to its perks and explore its farthest reaches. While combining chef-driven food with craft beer is not a new concept - many of the city's top restaurants and gastropubs have been putting on L.A. Beer Week events like this for years - this year's lineup feels different.

