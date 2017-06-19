From Doughnuts to Birria - 8 Beer-Pai...

From Doughnuts to Birria - 8 Beer-Pairing Dinners During L.A. Beer Week 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: LA Weekly

But to the folks at L.A. Beer Week , which starts tomorrow and goes until June 25, it's a chance not only to celebrate the connections between beer and food, but to educate consumers to its perks and explore its farthest reaches. While combining chef-driven food with craft beer is not a new concept - many of the city's top restaurants and gastropubs have been putting on L.A. Beer Week events like this for years - this year's lineup feels different.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My tenant has people living in her kitchen Sun minkman111 1
News Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In... Jun 17 hey hey hay 3
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... Jun 17 hey hey hay 1
News South LA gang leader blamed for 2 decades of vi... Jun 15 double foodie doggie 1
Bass Player MISSING!!! Jun 14 Anonymous 1
News Arraignment today for stabbing suspect involved... (Mar '08) Jun 13 WhipitthrutheGlass 72
Review: Inglewood Lanes Jun 13 INGLEWOOD LANES 26
See all Manhattan Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at June 20 at 3:40PM PDT

Manhattan Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Manhattan Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,305 • Total comments across all topics: 281,901,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC