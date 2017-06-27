a Political knife fighta erupts over Vista del Mar lane reductions
Manhattan Beach is considering taking legal action against the Los Angeles Department of Transportation over sudden lane reductions and parking reconfigurations on Vista Del Mar that have backed up traffic and irked commuters. Karla Mendelson has become used to dealing with increasing traffic over the past 25 years she has lived in Manhattan Beach.
