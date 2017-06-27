a Political knife fighta erupts over ...

a Political knife fighta erupts over Vista del Mar lane reductions

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Daily Breeze

Manhattan Beach is considering taking legal action against the Los Angeles Department of Transportation over sudden lane reductions and parking reconfigurations on Vista Del Mar that have backed up traffic and irked commuters. Karla Mendelson has become used to dealing with increasing traffic over the past 25 years she has lived in Manhattan Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game 21 hr secret Asian man 1
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) Jun 25 INGLEWOOD LANES B... 121
Review: Inglewood Lanes Jun 25 INGLEWOOD LANES B... 88
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Jun 22 Human 219
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... Jun 22 secret Asian man 3
My tenant has people living in her kitchen Jun 18 minkman111 1
News Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In... Jun 17 hey hey hay 3
See all Manhattan Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now

Manhattan Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Manhattan Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,371 • Total comments across all topics: 282,070,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC