Why It's Risky for College Kids to Take ADHD Meds to Help Them Study

College students taking more than the suggested dose of ADHD medication develop high levels of dopamine, which can mimic schizophrenic symptoms. Many college students are taking stimulant medications designed to help manage attention deficit hyperactivity disorder symptoms - focus in particular - not because they actually have ADHD, but because these meds are a perceived bonus for the busy student hoping to ace tests and breeze through study sessions.

