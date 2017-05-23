Two Guns Expands to El Segundo With Sunny New All-Day Breakfast Kitchen
El Segundo's quiet Westside rise continues with the emergence of Two Guns Kitchen , a more well-rounded offshoot of the popular Manhattan Beach coffee option Two Guns Espresso. The more fully-formed Kitchen includes a wider variety of non-coffee dining options, and loads more seating as well.
Manhattan Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Treasure Hunt returns (Aug '09)
|Mon
|parand
|4
|my-horny-bananna.tumblr.com
|May 22
|unbelievable
|1
|Old 1970-1980s El Porto seafood restaurant wher...
|May 21
|Miles
|1
|Maxine the Tard Waters
|May 20
|Nasty Wig Waters
|1
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|May 17
|Jo Ann
|40
|Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R...
|May 16
|susc99
|1
|Breaking Down the Homeless, LAPD Officer Sean D...
|Apr '17
|Newsroom_LA
|1
