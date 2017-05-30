Tiny experiment, big success [restaurant review]

The 7th Annual Dig for Jimmy and Doug Surf and Turf contest attracted over 100 competitors, of all ages, for what is believed to be the world's only surf and volleyball contest. If you ask most people to imagine a lab, the ones who don't think of a dog will probably envision a sterile place with Bunsen burners, glass tubing, and the other trappings of school chemistry experiments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.