Three decades of high standards keep Houston's a fixture on Rosecrans

The Manhattan Beach City Council unanimously approved a $2.5 million redesign of the nearly 100 year old Roundhouse Aquarium by famed aquarium architects Cambridge Seven, of Boston. The 7th Annual Dig for Jimmy and Doug Surf and Turf contest attracted over 100 competitors, of all ages, for what is believed to be the world's only surf and volleyball contest.

