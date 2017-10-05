Spotlight on green news & views: NYT hit on denier hire; ALEC & criminalizing eco-activists
Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... UPDATE 05/10/2017 10:07 AM: Donald Trump has fired FBI director James Comey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Jo Ann
|40
|Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R...
|May 16
|susc99
|1
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|May 12
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|119
|Breaking Down the Homeless, LAPD Officer Sean D...
|Apr '17
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|M.B. Realtor Lifeguard Tower w/ Sun Logo-Stcike... (Jan '12)
|Mar '17
|Here
|2
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Truth to Power
|8
|Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11)
|Mar '17
|RichMont
|11
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC