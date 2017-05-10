OC Bar's Cinco de Mayo Game Had Guest...

OC Bar's Cinco de Mayo Game Had Guests Climb Inflatable Wall for 'Green Cards'

Monday May 8 Read more: Eater

An Orange County, California, pub is running into blowback after an ill-advised Cinco de Mayo promotion that offered customers a chance to win a 'green card' by climbing an inflatable wall. The OC Weekly first reported on the story over the weekend, showing photos of the deal at Hennessey's Tavern in Dana Point wherein customers who successfully navigated the children's inflatable wall would earn free booze by way of a printed-out drink ticket made to look like an actual permanent resident ID card.

