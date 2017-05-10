OC Bar's Cinco de Mayo Game Had Guests Climb Inflatable Wall for 'Green Cards'
An Orange County, California, pub is running into blowback after an ill-advised Cinco de Mayo promotion that offered customers a chance to win a 'green card' by climbing an inflatable wall. The OC Weekly first reported on the story over the weekend, showing photos of the deal at Hennessey's Tavern in Dana Point wherein customers who successfully navigated the children's inflatable wall would earn free booze by way of a printed-out drink ticket made to look like an actual permanent resident ID card.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|9 hr
|Jo Deo
|123
|Steak N Shake burger joint offers fake passport...
|May 7
|Shane
|1
|Contemporary Furniture in the Los Angeles Area
|May 5
|contemporarylifes...
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|May 5
|cindylu626
|73
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|May 4
|Human
|218
|4 charged in Torrance parks kickback scheme (Oct '08)
|May 3
|John Warren
|216
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|Apr 30
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|100
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC