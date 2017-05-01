News 7 mins ago 11:17 p.m.Military Mu...

News 7 mins ago 11:17 p.m.Military Museum: Come blow things up as a family

48 min ago Read more: KCEN

With summertime right around the corner, families will be spending some quality time together and what better way to do it then blowing things up? There you can drive, ride in and fire tanks, shoot high power guns, and even stay the night in the barracks on the property. Kevin Theodora and his family traveled from Manhattan Beach, California to experience it all, including the tanks, mortars, and flamethrower.

