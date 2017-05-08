Manhattan Beach TV therapist, pundit ...

Manhattan Beach TV therapist, pundit charged with attacking husbanda s former wife

Friday May 5 Read more: The Daily Breeze

A Manhattan Beach marriage and family therapist who offers relationship advice on cable television's “Dating Naked” show and Dr. Drew Pinsky's talk program has been charged with attacking her husband's previous wife at an elementary school fundraiser, court records show. Erin Foster Barbara, who goes by “Dr. Erin Foster” in her Rosecrans Avenue practice and when she appears on television, was ordered Thursday to appear May 19 for her arraignment in Torrance court on one misdemeanor count of battery.

