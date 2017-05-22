Manhattan Beach remembers citya s fallen police officers
Manhattan Beach Police Department Color Guard posts colors at the department's annual Police Memorial ceremony held Tuesday. The remembrance pays tribute to the three MB officers killed in the line of duty, Officer Charles Grau , Officer Richard Giles and Officer Martin Ganz .
