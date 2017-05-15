Manhattan Beach Police Department sch...

Manhattan Beach Police Department schedules memorial service

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Manhattan Beach police will hold a public memorial 9 a.m. Tuesday at their station, 420 15th St., to pay tribute to three officers killed in the line of duty: Charles Frederick Grau, Sept. 11, 1952; Richard Timothy Giles, Feb. 14, 1962; and Martin Lane Ganz, Dec. 27, 1993.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R... 6 hr susc99 1
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) May 12 INGLEWOOD LANES B... 119
Torrance Music Thread (Apr '14) May 11 Musikologist 8
Breaking Down the Homeless, LAPD Officer Sean D... Apr '17 Newsroom_LA 1
M.B. Realtor Lifeguard Tower w/ Sun Logo-Stcike... (Jan '12) Mar '17 Here 2
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar '17 Truth to Power 8
News Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11) Mar '17 RichMont 11
See all Manhattan Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now

Manhattan Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Manhattan Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,327 • Total comments across all topics: 281,063,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC