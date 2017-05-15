Manhattan Beach Police Department schedules memorial service
Manhattan Beach police will hold a public memorial 9 a.m. Tuesday at their station, 420 15th St., to pay tribute to three officers killed in the line of duty: Charles Frederick Grau, Sept. 11, 1952; Richard Timothy Giles, Feb. 14, 1962; and Martin Lane Ganz, Dec. 27, 1993.
