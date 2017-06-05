Manhattan Beach Country Club sold for...

Manhattan Beach Country Club sold for $73 million

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Easy Reader News

The 7th Annual Dig for Jimmy and Doug Surf and Turf contest attracted over 100 competitors, of all ages, for what is believed to be the world's only surf and volleyball contest. The Bay Club Company, a luxury health club operator, originating in San Francisco, has been expanding regionally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes 5 hr WILDCATS LEAGUE B... 20
News JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09) Jun 1 PHD2184 13
News One City One Pride Art Festival gets underway May 30 Darius 4
News Treasure Hunt returns (Aug '09) May 22 parand 4
my-horny-bananna.tumblr.com May 22 unbelievable 1
Old 1970-1980s El Porto seafood restaurant wher... May 21 Miles 1
Maxine the Tard Waters May 20 Nasty Wig Waters 1
See all Manhattan Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now

Manhattan Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Manhattan Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,515 • Total comments across all topics: 281,546,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC