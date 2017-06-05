Hot yoga guru in hot water over sexua...

Hot yoga guru in hot water over sexual assault allegations, lawsuit payments and an arrest warrant

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Canada.com

Bikram Choudhury who gained international fame for his signature "hot yoga" has been accused by six women of sexual assault. He lost a suit for sexual harassment to his former attorney last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes 11 hr BOWLING WITH LINDA 26
Redondo Beach & Lawndale one city? 13 hr CalyPsyD 1
News Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru... Tue Yaya 1
Review: Inglewood Lanes Tue INGLEWOOD LANES 22
News JOHN BOGERT: Ken Miller recalls a Torrance that... (May '09) Jun 1 PHD2184 13
News One City One Pride Art Festival gets underway May 30 Darius 4
News Treasure Hunt returns (Aug '09) May 22 parand 4
See all Manhattan Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now

Manhattan Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Manhattan Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,415 • Total comments across all topics: 281,596,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC