El Segundo imposes contract on frustrated city employees
After nearly three years of failed negotiations, El Segundo leaders have imposed a one-year contract on the union representing 65 City Hall workers. In a 4-1 vote Tuesday at a special meeting packed with employees, the City Council put an end to tense bargaining that has plagued the city's shrinking workforce with low morale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|5 min
|INGLEWOOD LANES B...
|110
|Torrance Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Thu
|Musikologist
|8
|Coco Montoya Learned the Hard Truth From Blues ...
|Wed
|Duke for Mayor
|1
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|Wed
|Jo Deo
|123
|Steak N Shake burger joint offers fake passport...
|May 7
|Shane
|1
|Contemporary Furniture in the Los Angeles Area
|May 5
|contemporarylifes...
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|May 5
|cindylu626
|73
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC