El Segundo imposes contract on frustrated city employees

After nearly three years of failed negotiations, El Segundo leaders have imposed a one-year contract on the union representing 65 City Hall workers. In a 4-1 vote Tuesday at a special meeting packed with employees, the City Council put an end to tense bargaining that has plagued the city's shrinking workforce with low morale.

