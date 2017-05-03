Dana Point could be second city in Orange County with city-wide smoking ban
DANA POINT A plan to ban smoking from the city's public areas - the sidewalks, alleys, parking lots and garages - is moving ahead. City Council members on Tuesday agreed to pursue a citywide smoking ban, directing the city attorney and staff to develop a "high-level road map" looking at risks and benefits of smoking and vaping in public places.
