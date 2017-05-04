Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom Should Watch Out for Bicyclists
During the roughly five years she spent living in New York City, Rachel Bloom was hit by people on bicycles on two separate occasions. This only came up because, during our interview outside the boathouse cafe in Echo Park, an aggressively drunk cyclist calling himself "Captain Maniac" miscalculated the width of his berth and slammed directly into our table, collapsing in a pile at Bloom's feet.
