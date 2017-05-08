Controversial Gelsona s Market gets t...

Controversial Gelsona s Market gets the green light in Manhattan Beach

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Clearing the way for a legal battle, Manhattan Beach leaders early Wednesday approved controversial plans to build a Gelson's Market in a neighborhood where residents worry traffic and noise that come with it will ruin their quality of life. But the 27,900-square-foot market and a 7,000-square-foot bank will have to comply with a long list of conditions to minimize impacts on homeowners who live near the project site, a former auto dealership on Eighth Street and Sepulveda Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steak N Shake burger joint offers fake passport... Sun Shane 1
Contemporary Furniture in the Los Angeles Area May 5 contemporarylifes... 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) May 5 cindylu626 73
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) May 4 Human 218
News 4 charged in Torrance parks kickback scheme (Oct '08) May 3 John Warren 216
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) Apr 30 INGLEWOOD LANES B... 100
Review: Palos Verdes Bowl Apr 30 Torrance Bowling 1
See all Manhattan Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now

Manhattan Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Manhattan Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,882,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC