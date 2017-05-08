Controversial Gelsona s Market gets the green light in Manhattan Beach

Clearing the way for a legal battle, Manhattan Beach leaders early Wednesday approved controversial plans to build a Gelson's Market in a neighborhood where residents worry traffic and noise that come with it will ruin their quality of life. But the 27,900-square-foot market and a 7,000-square-foot bank will have to comply with a long list of conditions to minimize impacts on homeowners who live near the project site, a former auto dealership on Eighth Street and Sepulveda Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.