350 Stationary Bikes: Tour de Pier

350 Stationary Bikes: Tour de Pier

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: NBC Los Angeles

The pedal-in-place fundraiser returns to help support a trio of important organizations on Sunday, May 21 in Manhattan Beach. If you've ever toodled near Manhattan Beach Pier on a bicycle, something pretty easy-to-predict likely happened: You, and the bike you were on, moved forward with every push of the pedal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loud Jet Noise In Redondo Beach at night.. (Aug '09) Wed Jo Ann 40
News Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R... Tue susc99 1
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) May 12 INGLEWOOD LANES B... 119
Breaking Down the Homeless, LAPD Officer Sean D... Apr '17 Newsroom_LA 1
M.B. Realtor Lifeguard Tower w/ Sun Logo-Stcike... (Jan '12) Mar '17 Here 2
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar '17 Truth to Power 8
News Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11) Mar '17 RichMont 11
See all Manhattan Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now

Manhattan Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Manhattan Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,147 • Total comments across all topics: 281,099,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC