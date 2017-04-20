Would you pay $1.3 million for a flyi...

Would you pay $1.3 million for a flying car?

Thursday Apr 20

Would you pay $1.3 million for a flying car? New car/airplane said to be available in 2020 MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. Being stuck in traffic sucks--so how much would you pay to put wings on your car and fly right off the freeway and off to work? A Slovakian company named AeroMobil says it will start taking pre-orders on its flying car, one that could be available in less than 3 years.

