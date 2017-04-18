Woman pleads no contest to assaulting man outside Manhattan Beach supermarket
Latheda September Butler was immediately sentenced to 60 days of community service and three years probation following her plea to a misdemeanor count of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. A second charge - attempted petty theft of baby formula- was dismissed as a result of the Los Angeles resident's plea.
