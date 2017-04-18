Woman pleads no contest to assaulting...

Woman pleads no contest to assaulting man outside Manhattan Beach supermarket

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Latheda September Butler was immediately sentenced to 60 days of community service and three years probation following her plea to a misdemeanor count of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. A second charge - attempted petty theft of baby formula- was dismissed as a result of the Los Angeles resident's plea.

