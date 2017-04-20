Woman claims jail stay in Manhattan B...

Woman claims jail stay in Manhattan Beach, LA led to blindness

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: The Daily Breeze

A 38-year-old woman who was arrested for drug possession in Manhattan Beach last year claims in a lawsuit that she went blind from an eye infection after she couldn't remove her contact lenses for days in jail. Kathryn Krause is suing the Manhattan Beach Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for alleged negligence, medical malpractice and civil rights violations stemming from her arrest on June 25, 2016.

Read more at The Daily Breeze.

