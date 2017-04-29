What does your phone really know abou...

What does your phone really know about you?

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: USA Today

What does your phone really know about you? "Tags" put in by developers can ID your last wifi and apps. You cool with that? Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2qjnrGU MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 charged in Torrance parks kickback scheme (Oct '08) 4 hr John Warren 216
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) Apr 30 INGLEWOOD LANES B... 100
Review: Palos Verdes Bowl Apr 30 Torrance Bowling 1
City of Inglewood Apr 29 INGLEWOOD CALIFORNIA 3
News 'Californication' house sells for a Venice-reco... Apr 29 other 1
Review: Inglewood Lanes Apr 29 INGLEWOOD LANES 20
Review: Narbonne Animal Clinic - Patty Boge DVM (Jan '11) Apr 29 Burg 3
See all Manhattan Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 03 at 5:23PM PDT

Manhattan Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Manhattan Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,754 • Total comments across all topics: 280,750,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC