New Manhattan Beach council calls for review of Gelsona s project

Wednesday Apr 5

In one of his first acts since returning to the Manhattan Beach City Council this week, Steve Napolitano called for a review of the Planning Commission's recent approval of the Gelson's market project that was certain to provoke an appeal by neighborhood critics. “I don't want to have the residents charged for an appeal, so I ask for review of the Planning Commission's decision regarding Gelson's,” said the newly sworn-in Napolitano, holding up a yellow sticky note with the handwritten request.

