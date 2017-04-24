Manhattan Beach resident hits suspected burglar with shovel
A Manhattan Beach resident who interrupted a burglary in progress at his home hit the suspect with a shovel and held him until police arrived, officers said Friday. The confrontation occurred shortly after officers responded to a house in the 1300 block of Walnut Avenue at 7:45 p.m. Thursday to another report of a burglary.
