Manhattan Beach police seek more pote...

Manhattan Beach police seek more potential victims of burglary suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: The Daily Breeze

In the hopes of finding more potential victims, Manhattan Beach Police on Tuesday released security camera footage of a 23-year-old burglary suspect who was arrested over the weekend. Sergio Martin Ortega, of Los Angeles, was taken into custody Saturday with his alleged accomplice, Jonathon Antonio Lopez-Mejia, 22, after police found them about a block west of a home in the 1600 block of Gates Avenue, where the owner called 9-1-1 before 9 p.m. to report a burglary in progress, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) Apr 30 INGLEWOOD LANES B... 100
Review: Palos Verdes Bowl Apr 30 Torrance Bowling 1
City of Inglewood Apr 29 INGLEWOOD CALIFORNIA 3
News 'Californication' house sells for a Venice-reco... Apr 29 other 1
Review: Inglewood Lanes Apr 29 INGLEWOOD LANES 20
Review: Narbonne Animal Clinic - Patty Boge DVM (Jan '11) Apr 29 Burg 3
News Ex-Carson official, 2 others charged (Jan '09) Apr 27 Fahey Riot 52
See all Manhattan Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now

Manhattan Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Manhattan Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,882 • Total comments across all topics: 280,740,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC