Manhattan Beach police seek more potential victims of burglary suspect
In the hopes of finding more potential victims, Manhattan Beach Police on Tuesday released security camera footage of a 23-year-old burglary suspect who was arrested over the weekend. Sergio Martin Ortega, of Los Angeles, was taken into custody Saturday with his alleged accomplice, Jonathon Antonio Lopez-Mejia, 22, after police found them about a block west of a home in the 1600 block of Gates Avenue, where the owner called 9-1-1 before 9 p.m. to report a burglary in progress, police said.
