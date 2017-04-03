Manhattan Beach police officers exonerated in wrongful death lawsuit

Two Manhattan Beach police officers did not beat and cause the death of a 32-year-old man who was Tased during a traffic stop three years ago, a federal jury has determined. Jurors last week unanimously exonerated officers Michael Lynch and Brandon Muzatko of wrongdoing in the April 2014 death of Ferreol Cardenas Jr., who was hospitalized after he was zapped with 50,000 volts of electricity after taking off on foot when Lynch attempted to pull him over.

