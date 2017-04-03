Manhattan Beach police officers exone...

Manhattan Beach police officers exonerated in wrongful death lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Daily Breeze

Two Manhattan Beach police officers did not beat and cause the death of a 32-year-old man who was Tased during a traffic stop three years ago, a federal jury has determined. Jurors last week unanimously exonerated officers Michael Lynch and Brandon Muzatko of wrongdoing in the April 2014 death of Ferreol Cardenas Jr., who was hospitalized after he was zapped with 50,000 volts of electricity after taking off on foot when Lynch attempted to pull him over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inglewood Towne Shopping Center 1 hr COMING SOON JUNE ... 56
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Thu Human 216
Review: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar Wed APPLEBEES INGLEWOOD 31
Review: The Forum Apr 3 INGLEWOOD FORUM 1
Review: Hollywood Park at Los Angeles Rams Stadium Apr 3 LOS ANGELES RAMS 1
Sean and Dana Peden - NEW TV SERIES!!!!! AMAZIN... (Dec '14) Apr 3 Pump 4
Review: Pizza Ranch Apr 3 PIZZA RANCH INGLE... 40
See all Manhattan Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now

Manhattan Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Manhattan Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,075 • Total comments across all topics: 280,120,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC