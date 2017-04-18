Here are the South Bay high school gr...

Here are the South Bay high school graduation rates

California's high school graduation rate increased for the seventh year in a row and reached a record high for the class of 2016, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson announced Tuesday. Among students who started high school in 2012–13, 83.2 percent graduated with their class in 2016, up from 82.3 percent the year before.

