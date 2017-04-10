California Sounds: Who are Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn' collaborators?
When the Grammy-winning artist Kendrick Lamar's fourth studio album, "Damn," arrived Thursday night , his legions commenced celebrating the Compton rapper's lyrical chops and acrobatic turns of phrases. But they also started poring over the album credits and liner notes: Lamar's wordplay is equaled by his skills as a talent scout and collaborator with a finely tuned ear for producers and samples.
