Boras Classic update

Boras Classic update

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: The Wave

First-round results : El Toro 1, Corona 0; Orange Lutheran 8, Gahr of Cerritos 2; Vista Murrieta 4, Chatsworth 2; Mira Costa of Manhattan Beach 2, JSerra 1; Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks 6, Aliso Niguel 0; Huntington Beach 4, Damien of La Verne 1; Santiago of Corona 3, Bishop Amat of La Puente 1; Mater Dei 5, La Mirada 1. The Boras Classic continues Wednesday with these championship quarterfinals: El Toro vs. Orange Lutheran at Mater Dei, 3 p.m.; Notre Dame vs. Huntington Beach at JSerra, 3 p.m.; and Vista Murrieta vs. Mira Costa at JSerra, 6 p.m.; and Santiago at Mater Dei, 6 p.m. In consolation bracket games today/WEDNESDAY: Corona VS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City of Inglewood 18 hr INGLEWOOD CALIFORNIA 2
Review: McDonald's 18 hr MCDONALDS INGLEWOOD 3
Review: Chervon Gas Station 18 hr CHERVON INGLEWOOD 3
Review: Hollywood Park at Los Angeles Rams Stadium 19 hr LOS ANGELES CHARG... 6
News David Hertz's 'Californication' house in Venice... 19 hr know 1
Review: Church's Chicken Mon CHURCHS CHICKEN I... 2
Review: Taco Bell Mon TACO BELL INGLEWOOD 2
See all Manhattan Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now

Manhattan Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Manhattan Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,631 • Total comments across all topics: 280,555,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC