Boras Classic update
First-round results : El Toro 1, Corona 0; Orange Lutheran 8, Gahr of Cerritos 2; Vista Murrieta 4, Chatsworth 2; Mira Costa of Manhattan Beach 2, JSerra 1; Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks 6, Aliso Niguel 0; Huntington Beach 4, Damien of La Verne 1; Santiago of Corona 3, Bishop Amat of La Puente 1; Mater Dei 5, La Mirada 1. The Boras Classic continues Wednesday with these championship quarterfinals: El Toro vs. Orange Lutheran at Mater Dei, 3 p.m.; Notre Dame vs. Huntington Beach at JSerra, 3 p.m.; and Vista Murrieta vs. Mira Costa at JSerra, 6 p.m.; and Santiago at Mater Dei, 6 p.m. In consolation bracket games today/WEDNESDAY: Corona VS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City of Inglewood
|18 hr
|INGLEWOOD CALIFORNIA
|2
|Review: McDonald's
|18 hr
|MCDONALDS INGLEWOOD
|3
|Review: Chervon Gas Station
|18 hr
|CHERVON INGLEWOOD
|3
|Review: Hollywood Park at Los Angeles Rams Stadium
|19 hr
|LOS ANGELES CHARG...
|6
|David Hertz's 'Californication' house in Venice...
|19 hr
|know
|1
|Review: Church's Chicken
|Mon
|CHURCHS CHICKEN I...
|2
|Review: Taco Bell
|Mon
|TACO BELL INGLEWOOD
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC