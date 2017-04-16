Advanced Eyecare Center of Manhattan Beach Now Offers Persol Eyewear to Fashion Forward Locals
Vision patients get a new selection of eyewear from which to choose from at Advanced Eyecare Center in Manhattan Beach. Persol eyewear, known for generations as offering stylish and high-performance eyewear, is currently part of the selection offered to vision patients who prefer the very best in their frames.
