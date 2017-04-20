2016 Honda Civic Touring Update 3: Road Trippina
Shortly after its second scheduled service, we took our 2016 Honda Civic Touring sedan on a pair of back-to-back 1,500-mile-plus round trips to the Rocky Mountains in December. My cousin and her husband joined me on the first trip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manhattan Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|7 hr
|Human
|217
|Singer-songwriter Milow snaps up a breezy Venic...
|Tue
|mr-tambourine-man...
|1
|Sur motor cars
|Apr 17
|Beach
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Apr 17
|Peggy
|72
|Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin...
|Apr 14
|Sergio East Nieves
|1
|Review: Wendy's
|Apr 13
|WENDYS INGLEWOOD
|20
|Breaking Down the Homeless, LAPD Officer Sean D...
|Apr 11
|Newsroom_LA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC