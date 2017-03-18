Window into American criminal justice system from the daycare sexual abuse trials of the 1980s

We Believe the Children: A Moral Panic in the 1980s won both "A Wall Street Journal Best Book of 2015" and "A Boston Globe Best Book of 2015". There is a lot of great material in the book, though it would be stronger if the author let the material speak for itself rather than saying, essentially, "it is bad when innocent people spend 100 percent of their assets on a criminal lawsuit defense, are imprisoned for five years, and finally released."

