Window into American criminal justice...

Window into American criminal justice system from the daycare sexual abuse trials of the 1980s

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Philip Greenspun's Weblog

We Believe the Children: A Moral Panic in the 1980s won both "A Wall Street Journal Best Book of 2015" and "A Boston Globe Best Book of 2015". There is a lot of great material in the book, though it would be stronger if the author let the material speak for itself rather than saying, essentially, "it is bad when innocent people spend 100 percent of their assets on a criminal lawsuit defense, are imprisoned for five years, and finally released."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philip Greenspun's Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Cricket Wireless 3 hr CRICKET WIRELESS 7
Review: Hometown Buffet 20 hr HOMETOWN BUFFET I... 12
Review: Rite Aid Pharmacy Thu RITE AID INGLEWOOD 12
News SOUTH BAY HISTORY: Fletcher Oil Fire in Carson (Jul '10) Thu Dennis M 8
Review: Panda Express Mar 15 PANDA EXPRESS ING... 15
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Mar 15 Human 198
News Torrance gang leader found guilty in drug, weap... (Aug '08) Mar 14 Reformed1 92
See all Manhattan Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now

Manhattan Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Manhattan Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,280 • Total comments across all topics: 279,641,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC