Why Republican David Hadley is exploring a long-shot run for California governor

Manhattan Beach businessman David Hadley, who upset Democrat Al Muratsuchi in the 66th Assembly District two years ago before losing a rematch last fall, is weighing an even more unlikely political bid - a run for governor in a state where Republicans are increasingly an endangered species. Hadley, 52, has formed an exploratory committee to test the waters for a 2018 attempt to succeed Gov. Jerry Brown, a race that already has attracted some heavyweights on the Democratic side of the aisle.

