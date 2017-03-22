Why Republican David Hadley is exploring a long-shot run for California governor
Manhattan Beach businessman David Hadley, who upset Democrat Al Muratsuchi in the 66th Assembly District two years ago before losing a rematch last fall, is weighing an even more unlikely political bid - a run for governor in a state where Republicans are increasingly an endangered species. Hadley, 52, has formed an exploratory committee to test the waters for a 2018 attempt to succeed Gov. Jerry Brown, a race that already has attracted some heavyweights on the Democratic side of the aisle.
