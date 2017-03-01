Why a giant ship is anchored off the ...

Why a giant ship is anchored off the Hermosa Beach coast

Just off the beach, between the Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach piers, a hulking, blue-and-white ship sat near the shoreline Thursday. The IT Intrepid, which strikes an imposing figure just off the coast, is a cable-laying ship owned by International Telecom, a marine network installer company.

