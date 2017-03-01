Suspected carjacker surrenders after pursuit, lengthy standoff with police in Torrance
Police take aim at a suspect who led them on a chase through the South Bay Wednesday Morning. A suspected carjacker was taken into custody after a nearly two-hour standoff with police on Pacific Coast Highway in Torrance, where officers forced his vehicle to a stop following a televised, slow-speed chase that began in South Gate and wound through the coastal South Bay.
