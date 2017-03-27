Quick Fix: Peas and Burrata Salad

Quick Fix: Peas and Burrata Salad

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wave

Last year a chef friend and I dined at Love & Salt, a busy, Italian-style bistro in Manhattan Beach. We thought the meal was delicious, and both of us were eager to try to reproduce the scrumptious starter that we had shared.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inglewood Towne Shopping Center 45 min COMING SOON JUNE ... 9
News Owner Lisa Henson defends renovations on histor... 18 hr Gina 1
News North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri... 18 hr Gina 1
News Signature ripple house by US designer celebrate... 18 hr GTA 1
Review: 99 Cents Only Store 20 hr 99 Cents Only Stores 20
Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11) Wed kopikat 7
News Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07) Wed Brutality of Fact 140
See all Manhattan Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now

Manhattan Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Manhattan Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,443 • Total comments across all topics: 279,952,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC