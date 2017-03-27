Police log: Beach Cities crime reports
Identity theft: Reported March 23, 800 block of South Sepulveda Boulevard. A wallet was reported stolen from a laptop bag.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manhattan Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11)
|4 hr
|kopikat
|7
|Review: 99 Cents Only Store
|5 hr
|99 Cents Only Stores
|10
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|6 hr
|Brutality of Fact
|140
|Review: Gamestop
|10 hr
|GAMESTOP INGLEWOOD
|20
|Review: Citibank
|19 hr
|CITIBANK INGLEWOOD
|20
|Review: Starbucks Coffee Company
|Tue
|STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD
|20
|M.B. Realtor Lifeguard Tower w/ Sun Logo-Stcike... (Jan '12)
|Mar 20
|Here
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC