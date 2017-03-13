Park Spotting: Manhattan Beach, California

Manhattan Beach, California is finally getting its own skatepark! Thanks to Kanten Russell and Stantec once again, we rounded up MB local Mason Silva and a heavy crew to get a sneak preview session on this corner pocket gem. Grand opening is this Saturday, March 18! Come on out! "In April 2016 the City Council voted unanimously to pursue the Safe Neighborhood Parks grant, a $300,000 county grant to build a skate park in the Manhattan Beach.

