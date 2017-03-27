Opposition unable to derail proposed Gelsona s Market in Manhattan Beach
Neighborhood concerns about traffic, parking, accidents and noise were unable to derail a project to bring a Gelson's Market and a bank to the site of a closed auto dealership in Manhattan Beach. Despite opposition from nearly 30 residents who spoke at a public hearing last week, the city Planning Commission voted 2-1 to send the project by Paragon Commercial Group to the City Council.
