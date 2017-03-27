Opposition unable to derail proposed ...

Opposition unable to derail proposed Gelsona s Market in Manhattan Beach

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Neighborhood concerns about traffic, parking, accidents and noise were unable to derail a project to bring a Gelson's Market and a bank to the site of a closed auto dealership in Manhattan Beach. Despite opposition from nearly 30 residents who spoke at a public hearing last week, the city Planning Commission voted 2-1 to send the project by Paragon Commercial Group to the City Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Gamestop 1 hr GAMESTOP INGLEWOOD 12
Review: 99 Cents Only Store 5 hr 99 CENTS ONLY STORE 1
Review: Citibank 5 hr CITIBANK INGLEWOOD 20
Review: Starbucks Coffee Company 16 hr STARBUCKS INGLEWOOD 20
Review: Subway Restaurants 21 hr SUBWAY INGLEWOOD 20
M.B. Realtor Lifeguard Tower w/ Sun Logo-Stcike... (Jan '12) Mar 20 Here 2
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 19 Truth to Power 8
See all Manhattan Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at March 29 at 9:41AM PDT

Manhattan Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
 

Manhattan Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,152 • Total comments across all topics: 279,905,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC