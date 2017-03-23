New platform offers marketplace for r...

New platform offers marketplace for recovered paper

Friday Mar 17 Read more: Recycling Today

MerQbiz , Manhattan Beach, California, has recently launched as an industrial marketplace designed to improve the way buyers and sellers of recovered paper do business. With the introduction of its first product, a platform for recovered paper, buyers and sellers can easily conduct transactions in a safe and secure way, according to the company.

