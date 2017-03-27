Manhattan Beach skate park opens with pro skaters, music, art
Vianez Morales, 11, tests out the new Manhattan Beach skate spot at Marine Avenue Park on March 11, 2017. The new skate spot opens this Saturday, March 18. After 16 years, the new Manhattan Beach skate spot at Marine Avenue Park finally will get some air Saturday at its grand opening celebration.
