Manhattan Beach police seek assault suspect
Manhattan Beach police detectives are trying to identify a shoplifting suspect photographed just before she beat a witness with a metal club as she and another woman fled the Ralphs supermarket at 2700 N. Sepulveda Blvd. on Jan. 4. The woman became irate when she realized they were being watched and the witness was trying to get their license plate number.
