Man impersonating Manhattan Beach pol...

Man impersonating Manhattan Beach police officer arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Peter Yanaginuma, 58, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the Manhattan Village mall on North Sepulveda Boulevard and booked on suspicion of drug crimes and a probation violation, police said. Police went to the mall about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday “in regard to two suspicious subjects in the parking lot,” Manhattan Beach police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar 15 hr INGLEWOOD APPLEBEES 12
Review: The Forum Mon INGLEWOOD FORUM 1
Review: Hollywood Park at Los Angeles Rams Stadium Mon LOS ANGELES RAMS 1
Sean and Dana Peden - NEW TV SERIES!!!!! AMAZIN... (Dec '14) Mon Pump 4
Review: Pizza Ranch Mon PIZZA RANCH INGLE... 40
Inglewood Towne Shopping Center Apr 1 COMING SOON JUNE ... 29
News Owner Lisa Henson defends renovations on histor... Mar 30 Gina 1
See all Manhattan Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Beach Forum Now

Manhattan Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Manhattan Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,363 • Total comments across all topics: 280,059,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC